Escambia Academy Advances To State Championship Game – For The Sixth Straight Time

The Escambia Academy Cougars are headed to the AISA-AA state championship game — for the sixth straight time.

The Cougars beat defending state champion Chambers Academy 37-13 Friday night in the state semifinals on the road in Lafayette, Alabama.

The No. 2 ranked EA Cougars will take on No.1 Autauga Academy at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery’s Crampton Bowl.

Escambia Academy beat Autauga for the state title in 2017, but lost to Autauga in 2018 and 2019.

Photos: Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.