Fall Back — Why Not Keep Daylight Saving Time Year Round In Florida?

Florida enacted year-round Daylight Saving Time years ago, but that is not yet the case.

In March 2021, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio led Senate colleagues in reintroducing the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent across the country

This week, Florida “fell back” and turned our clocks back an hour to Standard Time, something Rubio called “this annual craziness of changing the clock, falling back, springing forward”.

“We need to stop doing it. There is no justification for it. Let’s go to permanent Daylight Saving Time,” he said. “The overwhelming majority of members of Congress approve and support it. Let’s get it done. Let’s get it passed, so that we never have to do this stupid change again.”

Rubio first introduced the legislation in the 115th Congress, and reflects the Florida legislature’s 2018 enactment of year-round DST; however, for Florida’s change to apply, a change in the federal statute is required. Nineteen other states — Arkansas, Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming — have passed similar laws, resolutions or voter initiatives, and dozens more are looking.

The legislation, if enacted, would apply to those states who currently participate in DST, which states observe for eight months out of the year. Standard Time, from November to March, is only observed for four months out of the year. The bill would simply negate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year. Many studies have shown that making DST permanent could benefit the economy and the country.

Standard Time continues until Sunday, March 13, 2022.