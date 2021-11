Colethia Lewis Retires After 35 Years With Escambia County, Extension Services

A familiar face at Escambia County Extension is retiring.

Colethia Lewis has 35 years of public service to Escambia County in multiple departments, with 25 years at UF/IFAS Extension Services. She has been the face and voice of Escambia Extension for countless people that visited the Extension Office over the years.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.