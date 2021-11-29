Cantonment Man Gets Prison Time For Narcotics Charges, Running From Deputy

November 29, 2021

A Cantonment man has been sentenced to two years in state prison on multiple narcotics charges after running from a deputy during a December 2020 incident.

Roderick Vernell Lewis, 35, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

On June 7, 2019, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ruberia Avenue where a woman said she found her vehicle and the man that failed to return it.

A deputy observed Lewis standing with a large chain. He followed orders to put down the chain, and then ran from the deputy, according to an arrest report. The deputy chased Lewis through several backyards before finding him lying face down under a bush. Lewis refused commands to show his hands, forcing the deputy to draw his service weapon. After multiple commands, Lewis complied.

According to the ECSO, Lewis was observed removing a plastic bag from his pocket and begin digging in the dirt.

After Lewis was taken into custody, deputies recovered the plastic bag containing multiple types of narcotics that had been buried in the dirt. The narcotics in the bag tested positive for methamphetamine, ecstasy and heroin.

Deputies determined no charges were warranted in connection with the original complaint involving a car that was not returned.

