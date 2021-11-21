‘A Good Man’ – Gene Gabbert, Jay Peanut Festival Host, Has Passed Away

The man that hosted thousands upon thousands of people at his farm each year for the Jay Peanut Festival has passed away.

Eugene Emil Gabbert, known as “Gene”, passed away at the age of 84. Gene and his wife Brenda, saw crowds reaching 75,000 or more visit the Jay Peanut Festival on the first weekend of each October.

“I was fortunate to have spent 61 years of marriage to the most wonderful man and the most loving father to our daughters,” Brenda said. The peanut festival was started in 1990 in memory of their daughter Melissa Caroline Gabbert, who passed away due to cancer.

There were many accolades over the years for the Jay Peanut Festival — including U.S. Congressional recognition.

Gabbert was born in 1937 on a 160 acre farm in Minnesota.

“Gene loved living on his family farm, as he did on ours here on Pine Level Church Road,” Brenda stated.

He joined the Air Force when he was just 19-years old, serving four years active duty plus two years in reserve. He was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base when he married Brenda, shortly after she graduated from Bay High School in Panama City. He worked for a private telephone company in Minnesota and General Dynamics before becoming a supervisor with Western Electric and then Southern Bell.

In 1975, the couple moved from Cantonment to Jay, opening a John Deere dealership that they operated for 11 years. He worked as a salesman and continued farming.

“He then decided to retire from outside jobs to work from his home shop, repairing farm tractors and equipment. He loved restoring old 2-cylinder tractors, wagons, and other farm equipment,” she said. His farm museum and tractor displays were peanut festival favorites.

“There was not much that Gene could not build, repair, or maintain. He built everything on our farm with his own two hands.” Brenda said. “He was a good man with a loving heart and soul.”

Services for Gene Gabbert will be held Tuesday, November 16 with visitation at 1 p.m. to be followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. at Cora Baptist Church at 2953 Chumuckla Highway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.