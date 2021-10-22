Two Injured In Early Morning Wreck On Highway 97 Near Walnut Hill

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Walnut Hill early Friday morning.

It happened about 4:15 a.m. on Highway 97 south of Pine Forest Road.

The driver of a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck said a Jeep Cherokee traveled into his lane, and he unsuccessfully attempted to take evasive action. After the vehicles collided, the pickup truck overturned multiple times, coming to rest upright in a ditch. The Jeep came to stop off the road in a grassy area about 425 feet away.

The driver and a passenger in the Jeep were transported by Escambia County EMS to Atmore Community Hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.