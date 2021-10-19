Price Tag Estimated At $3 Million For Elevated Walkway Over Nine Mile Road At Beulah Middle

Local leaders announced in August their plan to work together to seek funding for a walkway over Nine Mile Road at Beulah Middle School, and now we have a preliminary idea how much that will cost.

Rep. Michelle Salzman, Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh and Escambia County School Board Member Kevin Adams plan to seek funding for the design and construction of the elevated walkway. According to Bergosh, the price tag has been estimated by county staff be about $3 million.

The District 1 commissioner said the elevated walkway will not only be a safety improvement for the school, but also the surrounding community. Along with expanded sidewalk construction on the north and south side of Nine Mile Road near the school, the project will allow for increase pedestrian access and connectivity in the growing community.

“I want to Beulah to be a walkable community,” Bergosh said Monday. He will commit up to $500,000 in D1 Local Option Sales Tax funding over the next few years for sidewalk construction that will be complimented by the walkway.