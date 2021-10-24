Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Shift To Winter Staffing, Towers Off The Beach

October 24, 2021

A heads up if you are headed to Pensacola Beach. The lifeguards have shifted to winter staffing, and the lifeguard towers have been taken off the beach until next year.

Lifeguards will maintain a presence on Pensacola Beach throughout the winter at Casino Beach and via patrol vehicles.

Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution when visiting the beach and swimming in the Gulf, especially when lifeguards are not present.

The warning flags are still in place. Here’s what they mean:

  • Green Flag – Means “low hazard,” but you should still exercise caution.
  • Yellow flag – Indicates “moderate surf and conditions” such as rip currents. Swimmers should exercise careful caution when entering the water.
  • Red flag – “Strong currents and high surf,” no swimming or wading. Entering the Gulf of Mexico to swim or wade during red flag conditions is illegal in Escambia County.
  • Double red flags – Only used during hurricanes and other natural disasters. No swimming, wading or surfing in the Gulf of Mexico. Entering the Gulf of Mexico during double red flag conditions is illegal in Escambia County.
  • Purple flag – Indicates “dangerous marine wildlife” may be present. Please use caution when entering the water.

File photo.

