Newly Hired Escambia Firefighters, Paramedics And Dispatchers To Receive $2,000 Sign-on Bonus

October 16, 2021

Newly hired Escambia County firefighters, paramedics and emergency dispatchers will receive a $2,000 sign-on bonus

“Just like in every county, we’re constantly competing to hire the best personnel,” said Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “This pay incentive makes us competitive and gives us a better chance to recruit and hire the best possible candidates for Escambia County.”

The bonus was approved this week by the Escambia County Commission as they amended a Recruitment Initiative Pay Policy originally passed in May.

If the new hire does not remain in the position for 12 months, they will be required to reimburse the county on a pro rata basis based up on the number of day remaining in the one year agreement.

