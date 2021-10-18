Escambia Sheriff’s Office Releases Video From 2019 Terrorist Attack At NAS Pensacola

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has released a video compilation of the events that unfolded during the December 6, 2019, terrorist attack on NAS Pensacola

Sheriff Chip Simmons said the video will “pay honor to those that list their lives that day, and also to say thank you to those who risk their lives to serve and protect our community”.

The video was released as the ECSO filled a “large public records request” for video from that day.

The video is below. It contains graphic images, sounds, language and intense situations. It may be disturbing to some individuals. Viewer discretion is advised.