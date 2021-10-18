Escambia Sheriff’s Office Releases Video From 2019 Terrorist Attack At NAS Pensacola

October 18, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has released a video compilation of the events that unfolded during the December 6, 2019, terrorist attack on NAS Pensacola

Sheriff Chip Simmons said the video will  “pay honor to those that list their lives that day, and also to say thank you to those who risk their lives to serve and protect our community”.

The video was released as the ECSO filled a “large public records request” for video from that day.

The video is below. It contains graphic images, sounds, language and intense situations. It may be disturbing to some individuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 