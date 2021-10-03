Dollar General: Old Store Remaining Open Along With New Century Location

Yes, Century is now home to two Dollar Generals.

Now that a new Dollar General has opened in Century less than two miles from an aging store, many residents want to know if the old one will close.

We took that question to Dollar General’s corporate office.

“The other store on North Century Boulevard will be staying open,” Katie Ellison, senior manager Dollar General Corporation Public Relations, told NorthEscambia.com.

She said the new store will not replace the current Century Dollar General that’s just over a mile and a half away on North Century Boulevard near the state line, the Food Giant and a Family Dollar. The old Century Dollar General opened in July 2002 in a building that was constructed in 1970.

The new 9,291 square foot Dollar General in the 7000 block of North Century Boulevard in Century opened late last week.

Pictured top: A Dollar General location in Century has been open for 19 years in a building that’s 50 years old. Pictured below: A new Dollar General is now open in the 7000 block of North Century Boulevard in Century. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.