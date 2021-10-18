Cantonment Woman Arrested After Chase, Shots Fired And Three Hour Standoff With Deputies In Alabama

A Cantonment woman was arrested in Baldwin County early Sunday morning after what was described as a shots fired incident that involved a SWAT response.

Amanda Nicole Thompson, 37, fled from Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office deputies late Saturday night when they attempted to stop her due to outstanding warrants. The pursuit crossed from Muscogee Road onto Highway 112 in Alabama. She came to a stop in field near Highway 112 and Tower Road, nearly nine miles into Alabama. She allegedly fired a handgun several times, prompting the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office to respond with SWAT and K-9 units, and close the roadway.

Authorities said Thompson barricaded herself in her vehicle. After about three hours of negotiations, she exited the vehicle early Sunday morning with the firearm.

“Less lethal means were used, along with a K-9 to take the suspect into custody,” BCSO said. Thompson was transported to the emergency room to be treated for dog bite before being booked into jail.

Thompson is being held without bond, charged with interference with custody, resisting arrest, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and reckless endangerment. She is also being held awaiting extradition to Florida to face charges in Escambia County, Florida.

The interference with custody charge related to a previous incident in which she transported her child between Baldwin County and Florida, according to authorities. The child was located and returned to a relative last week.