11 Escambia Schools Earn Incentive Awards For Decreased Energy Usage

October 22, 2021

Eleven Escambia county schools were honored at this week’s school board meeting for earning Energy Incentive Awards from the district.

Tate High School was the high school honoree, garnering the maximum Energy Incentive Award possible for their category, which comes with a check for $1,225.  At the middle school level, Beulah, Ernest Ward and Ransom were awarded $975 each. Elementary schools taking home awards were Brentwood, Ferry Pass, Global Learning Academy, Jim Allen, Kingsfield, Molino Park, and C.A. Weis.  Each elementary school recognized received an award of $725.

The awards were based on decreased energy use from the previous year.  These campuses remained below the district’s energy use average, completed shutdown checklists in preparation for school breaks, and passed three energy audits conducted throughout the year.

Representatives from each school were on hand to receive certificates at the school board meeting.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 