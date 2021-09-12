Pedestrian Struck And Killed Late Saturday Night Near Beulah

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed late Saturday night in Beulah.

The pedestrian was reportedly in the roadway when they were hit by a vehicle about 11:25 on Mobile Highway near the intersection of Nine Mile Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Further details were not immediately released at the Florida Highway Patrol continued their investigation.

The Beulah Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

File photo.