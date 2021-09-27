Florida Gas Prices Decline A Few Cents, AAA Says

Florida gas prices have slowly declined the past 10 consecutive day, according to AAA. The state average is now $3.07 per gallon, after slipping 3 cents last week from the 2021 high of $3.10 per gallon.

“Although gasoline prices normally decline in the fall, they remain elevated due to the high price of crude and lower fuel supplies both domestically and around the world,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.03. In North Escambia, a low of $2.91 could be found at three stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In the Pensacola area, the lowest price Sunday night was $2.82.

The lower fuel supplies are a result of both the pandemic and Hurricane Ida’s effects on the Gulf Coast. When the pandemic struck, global and American crude producers let off the throttle. U.S. crude production rates dropped as much as 25% in 2020. About half of that had returned before Hurricane Ida struck the gulf coast. Three weeks ago, U.S. crude oil production rates dropped another 13%, after Hurricane Ida temporarily shutdown oil refineries and offshore rigs. Fortunately, that reduction has been cut in half over the past two weeks, as refineries and offshore rigs work to reopen. In addition, refinery activity, gasoline supplies and production all logged weekly gains last week.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.