Escambia County Man Killed In Alabama Wreck
September 28, 2021
An Alabama crash Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a beloved employee of the Ensley Lowe’s store on Nine Mile Road.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday that 32-year old Ronald Eduardo Rodriguez, Jr. of Pensacola was driving a 2016 Jeep Renegade when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2011 Nissan Sentra driven by 23-year old Alex Christopher Toddof Pace. The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 90 near Elsanor.
Alabama troopers said Rodriquez was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is continuing.
File photo.
Comments
R.I.P. Ron thank you for always being amazing to our family. You are definitely going to be missed all the holidays and bday parties. Fly high gone too soon.