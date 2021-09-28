Escambia County Man Killed In Alabama Wreck

An Alabama crash Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a beloved employee of the Ensley Lowe’s store on Nine Mile Road.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday that 32-year old Ronald Eduardo Rodriguez, Jr. of Pensacola was driving a 2016 Jeep Renegade when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2011 Nissan Sentra driven by 23-year old Alex Christopher Toddof Pace. The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 90 near Elsanor.

Alabama troopers said Rodriquez was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is continuing.

File photo.