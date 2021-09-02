Big Changes Take Place To Ambulance, Medical Helicopter Response In Escambia, Alabama

Big changes took place Wednesday morning to ambulance and medical helicopter services in Escambia County, Alabama.

The Escambia County (AL) Health Care Authority (ECHCA) reached an agreement with MedStar to provide comprehensive 24/7 ground ambulance coverage for the greater Atmore market, replacing ASAP EMS.

Shortly before noon Wednesday, Atmore Fire Chief Ronald Peebles told NorthEscambia.com that the transition was smooth.

“They (MedStar) had three ambulances here, and they’ve already ran six or seven calls,” he said.

The MedStar ambulances are operating out of the former Atmore Fire Station 4 on Pensacola Avenue. The fire trucks and personnel have been moved back to the main Atmore fire station at city hall. Peebles said he’s confident the move will have any impact of the quality of service provided by his department, even though that puts all of his fire trucks on one side of a town bisected by railroad tracks.

“The fire station (on Pensacola Avenue) was closed about three years after Hurricane Ivan, so we’ve done this before,” he said. “We will also have a truck staged probably at the airport. We have guys that live south of the tracks. We can page them out if we need to get that truck. And we can required mutual aid from Walnut Hill.”

One of the MedStar ambulances in Atmore was moved from its previous post at the Flomaton Fire Station. D.W. McMillan EMS has assumed responsibility for providing ground ambulance service in the greater Flomaton area.

ECHCA has also contracted with MedStar to provide medical helicopter service to all of Escambia County, Alabama. MedStar’s Air Care 2 helicopter is currently based at Atmore Community Hospital. Ambulances from Escambia County, Alabama, also respond to Florida under mutual aid agreements.

As NorthEscambia.com reported in July, MedStar’s Atmore helicopter will also respond to North Escambia in Florida under a new “first call agreement” between the operator of ShandsCair and Escambia County, Florida.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.