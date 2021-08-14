Sacred Heart Reopens Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Due To Demand

August 14, 2021

With the resurgence of COVID-19 in the area, Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart is resuming its drive-thru COVID-19 testing beginning Saturday.

Justin Labrato, chief operating officer for Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart, said there has been a significant demand for COVID-19 testing at Ascension Sacred Heart’s emergency rooms, urgent cares centers, pediatric and primary care offices over the past couple of weeks.

“We decided to re-open the Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart COVID-19 drive-thru testing center in Pensacola to help our residents get reliable COVID-19 testing that they need quickly and conveniently,” he said.

No appointments are needed. Sacred Heart will offer the commonly used PCR testing to those who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and the rapid COVID-19 tests to those exhibiting symptoms of the virus. After Saturday, the hours of operations for the center off Bayou Boulevard will be each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

