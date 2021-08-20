Escambia County Has Three New Public Info Staffers. Here’s The Info To Know About Them.

As Escambia County Director for Communications and Public Information Laura Coale resigned, three new public information employees were hired in Escambia County.

(For an earlier story about Coale’s resignation, click here.)

The three new employees hold positions other than that being vacated by Coale on October 1.

Andie Gibson is the media and public information manager, Davis Wood is the public information and education officer for Public Safety and Sarah Stanford is the multimedia communications specialist for West Florida Public Libraries.

Here’s the information to know about each:

Andie Gibson, media and public information manager

Andie Gibson is local to Pensacola and a fifth-generation native of Escambia County. She is a graduate of the University of West Florida, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in communications with a specialization in public relations. Most recently, she served as the marketing content manager at Southern Vacation Rentals, a local property management company handling just over 1,100 properties across the Florida Panhandle and Alabama coastline. During her time there, she managed the company’s digital content strategy for web, social media and paid advertising. A highly skilled copywriter and content editor, her efforts helped drive one of the company’s most successful summer seasons in its 26-year history, exceeding sales goals in 2020 and again in 2021. She also worked closely with the business development division on owner acquisition strategies, working to expand the company into new markets and strengthen its brand reputation as a local leader in vacation rental management.

“Escambia County is my home – I’m excited to be here and for the opportunity to get involved with the community. I look forward to working with the team and continuing the work we’re doing to improve the lives of our citizens,” Gibson said.

Before Southern, she worked in retail store management where she was responsible for hiring and retaining talent, managing day-to-day store operations and regularly reviewing customer feedback for employee training and customer retention. She also oversaw the visual execution of the store and ensured the team met all financial and statistical goals.

Davis Wood, public information and education officer – Public Safety

Although new in the field of Community and Media Relations, Davis Wood arrives to Escambia County with years of media broadcasting and leadership experience as he begins his new journey as the public information and education officer with Escambia County’s Public Safety Department.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter of my life with Escambia County. As a former member of the media, I’m excited to apply my skills and experiences to Public Safety,” Wood said.

Prior to his new role with Escambia County, Wood worked for ADX Communications from May 2017 to early August 2021, serving as the Program Director of NewsRadio 92.3 and ESPN Pensacola 1330AM/99.1FM, while also serving as the producer of the Pensacola Morning News with Andrew McKay and hosting his own sports talk show on Saturdays.

Wood obtained a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and film from the University of West Florida in 2018.

Sarah Stanford, multimedia communications specialist – Library Services

Sarah Stanford is the new multimedia communications specialist for Library Services in Escambia County. She is responsible for community and media relations for all seven libraries’ marketing, outreach and programming endeavors. She has previous experience in graphic design, marketing, market research and product development and management.

Sarah holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design from the University of West Florida and a Master of Science degree from Florida State University in global merchandising and product development. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and their two children.