Area High School Football Scores
August 28, 2021
Here Friday night’s North Escambia area high school football scores
FLORIDA
- Flomaton 38, Northview 14 [Details, photo gallery...]
- Tate 9, Pensacola High 0 [Details, photo gallery...]
- South Walton 42, Jay 6
- Gulf Breeze 28, Catholic 20
- University Christian 37, Washington 27
- Crestview 27, Milton 14
- Navarre 28, Fort Walton 6
- Choctaw 41, Pace 35 (Thursday p.m.)
- Escambia at West Florida (Canceled/COVID concerns)
ALABAMA
- T.R. Miller 36, Escambia County (Atmore) 6
- Escambia Academy 59, Glenwood 47
Pictured: Northview’s student section supports their Chiefs Friday night in Flomaton. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
