Area High School Football Scores

August 28, 2021

Here Friday night’s North Escambia area high school football scores

FLORIDA

  • Flomaton 38, Northview 14 [Details, photo gallery...]
  • Tate 9, Pensacola High 0 [Details, photo gallery...]
  • South Walton 42, Jay 6
  • Gulf Breeze 28, Catholic 20
  • University Christian 37,  Washington 27
  • Crestview 27, Milton 14
  • Navarre 28, Fort Walton 6
  • Choctaw 41, Pace 35 (Thursday p.m.)
  • Escambia at West Florida (Canceled/COVID concerns)

ALABAMA

  • T.R. Miller 36, Escambia County (Atmore) 6
  • Escambia Academy 59, Glenwood 47

Pictured: Northview’s student section supports their Chiefs Friday night in Flomaton. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

