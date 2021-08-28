Area High School Football Scores

Here Friday night’s North Escambia area high school football scores

FLORIDA

Flomaton 38, Northview 14 [Details, photo gallery...]

Tate 9, Pensacola High 0 [Details, photo gallery...]

South Walton 42, Jay 6

Gulf Breeze 28, Catholic 20

University Christian 37, Washington 27

Crestview 27, Milton 14

Navarre 28, Fort Walton 6

Choctaw 41, Pace 35 (Thursday p.m.)

Escambia at West Florida (Canceled/COVID concerns)

ALABAMA

T.R. Miller 36, Escambia County (Atmore) 6

Escambia Academy 59, Glenwood 47

Pictured: Northview’s student section supports their Chiefs Friday night in Flomaton. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.