Tate Aggies Beat The PHS Tigers

The Tate Aggies opened their season with a 9-0 win over the Pensacola High Tigers Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

The game was scoreless until 6:20 in the fourth quarter when senior Zack Repine sacked the Tigers quarterback deep in the end zone for safety, putting the Aggies up 2-0. The Aggies scored again with 2:36 to go in the fourth on a handoff to senior Warren Henke

The Tate Aggies (1-0) will host the Gulf Breeze Dolphins (1-0) next Friday night. Gulf Breeze is coming off a 35-20 win over Pensacola Catholic.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine