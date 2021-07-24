Escambia Crash Claims One Life; FHP Says Charges Are Pending

July 24, 2021

A head-on crash Friday afternoon on Perdido Key claimed one life, and the Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending.

A white sedan driven by a 20-year old Pensacola man was traveling west on Perdido Key Drive when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a white truck driven by a 37-year old Georgia man.

A male passenger in the sedan was pronounced deceased at Baptist Hospital. The driver of the sedan was transported to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

FHP is continuing their investigation, but troopers said charges are pending. They have not provided any additional information.

Written by William Reynolds 

 