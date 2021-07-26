Florida Gas Prices Gradually Decline

July 26, 2021

Florida gas prices have gradually declined, falling a total of 4 cents during the past two weeks.

After reaching a 2021 high of $3.01 earlier this month, drivers are now paying an average price of $2.97 per gallon across Florida.

The average price per gallon was $3.01 in Escambia County, down a penny from a week ago. A low of $2.85 could be found in North Escambia Sunday night at station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. Two stations on East Nine Mile Road were at $2.79 per gallon.

“Gas prices may not move much this week, as futures prices finished slightly above a week ago,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Concerns about the Delta variant significantly impacted the crude oil market last week, causing oil prices to drop 8% on Monday. However, crude rebounded by the end of the week, on the belief that the spread would not significantly impact the recovery in global fuel demand.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 