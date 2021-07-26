Florida Gas Prices Gradually Decline

Florida gas prices have gradually declined, falling a total of 4 cents during the past two weeks.

After reaching a 2021 high of $3.01 earlier this month, drivers are now paying an average price of $2.97 per gallon across Florida.

The average price per gallon was $3.01 in Escambia County, down a penny from a week ago. A low of $2.85 could be found in North Escambia Sunday night at station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. Two stations on East Nine Mile Road were at $2.79 per gallon.

“Gas prices may not move much this week, as futures prices finished slightly above a week ago,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Concerns about the Delta variant significantly impacted the crude oil market last week, causing oil prices to drop 8% on Monday. However, crude rebounded by the end of the week, on the belief that the spread would not significantly impact the recovery in global fuel demand.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.