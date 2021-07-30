Excessive Heat Warning In Effect Today; Heat Index Around 115 Degrees

There is an excessive heat warning in effect for Friday, with the heat index to climb to dangerous levels around 115 degrees. The actual air temperature is forecast to be near 100 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 113. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 111. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.