Escambia Man Charged In 2020 Fatal Hit And Run

July 28, 2021

An Escambia County man was arrested Tuesday for a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a pedestrian last year.

Brian Justin Morgan, 50, was charged in connection with the death of a 59-year old female killed November 8, 2020. The Florida Highway Patrol said Morgan’s vehicle collided with the woman on Saufley Field Road near St. Anne Catholic Church.

FHP said the woman was just outside her neighborhood when she was hit. She was thrown onto the shoulder and remained on the shoulder with fatal injuries for an unknown period of time, according to troopers

An FHP investigation determined Morgan and his vehicle were involved.

Morgan was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond on felony charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and driving with a suspended license.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 