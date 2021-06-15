Vehicle Overturns On Highway 97 In Walnut Hill Late Monday Night

A driver escaped serious injuries in a single vehicle wreck late Monday night on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

The male lost control on Highway 97 just south of North Highway 99, striking a utility pole and a fence as he vehicle overturned. The driver was not around when first responders arrived, but was brought back to the scene in a private vehicle.

Highway 97 was temporarily closed due to power lines down across the roadway, and Escambia River Electric Cooperative reported 32 customers in the area lost power.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash about 11:35 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.