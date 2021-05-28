Splash Pads Are Now Open For The Summer In Century And Atmore

May 28, 2021

Splash pads are now open in both Century and Atmore.

The Town of Century Splash Pad officially opens today (May 28). The splash pad is open daily from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. It is located in Showalter Park on Kelly Field Road.

The Atmore splash pad is open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. It is located near the intersection of West Craig Street and South Trammell Street. That’s at the back of Heritage Park on South Main Street.

Pictured: The splash pad in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

