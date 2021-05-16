Send Off This Afternoon As Jay Lady Royals Head To State; Here’s How To Donate Toward The Trip

The Jay Lady Royals are headed to the state 1A softball tournament next week in Clermont, near Orlando.

There will be a big send off at 2 p.m. Sunday at the softball field house. Everyone is invited and asked to arrive early.

The team is also accepting donations to help cover travel and meal expenses for the 18 members of the team.

Donations can be made using the PayPal or Venmo links provided by Jay High School:

Jay Softball PayPal link.