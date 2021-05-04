Molino Man Killed In Alabama When He Is Hit By His Own Vehicle

May 4, 2021

A Molino man was killed when he was struck by his own vehicle north of Flomaton Monday night.

Alabama State Troopers said 85-year old Marshall Fant was killed after being hit by the 2014 Nissan Frontier he had previously been driving. Fant was outside of his vehicle after he was involved  in a crash with a Honda Accord on Highway 31 about six miles north of Flomaton.

As a 2020 Toyota Camry approached the crash location about 9:15 p.m., the Camry struck the rear of the Frontier which then hit Fant. Fant was transported to an area hospital but later was pronounced deceased.

Alabama troopers are continuing to investigate.

Comments

4 Responses to “Molino Man Killed In Alabama When He Is Hit By His Own Vehicle”

  1. Kevin Enfinger on May 4th, 2021 2:50 pm

    Many prayers for this family. Please reach down and comfort them during their time of grief.

  2. Kevin Enfinger on May 4th, 2021 2:40 pm

    Lord please life this family up and reach down and touch them and comfort them during there time of grief. Prayers and thought to all family members.

  3. catman on May 4th, 2021 1:29 pm

    Prayers for all the family and friends of Marshall. Rest in peace my friend.

  4. Michelle on May 4th, 2021 1:10 pm

    Heavenly reunion with his sister and brothers and brother n law for sure. Love you Uncle Marshall!





