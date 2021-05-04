Molino Man Killed In Alabama When He Is Hit By His Own Vehicle

A Molino man was killed when he was struck by his own vehicle north of Flomaton Monday night.

Alabama State Troopers said 85-year old Marshall Fant was killed after being hit by the 2014 Nissan Frontier he had previously been driving. Fant was outside of his vehicle after he was involved in a crash with a Honda Accord on Highway 31 about six miles north of Flomaton.

As a 2020 Toyota Camry approached the crash location about 9:15 p.m., the Camry struck the rear of the Frontier which then hit Fant. Fant was transported to an area hospital but later was pronounced deceased.

Alabama troopers are continuing to investigate.