Farm Hill Utilities Plans New Half Million Gallon Water Tank At Highway 297A, Highway 97

Farm Hill Utilities is planning to construct a new half million gallon water storage tank.

The above ground water storage tank will be located on the northwest corner of the Highway 297A and Highway 97 intersection. The site is currently 1.94 acres of undeveloped wooded property.

The site will include the storage tank and a water booster pump station. This will be a ground-level tank, not an elevated water tower. It will assist Farm Hill Utilities in providing needed water flow for fire protection in the southern zone of their water system, according to project documents.

The project will go before the Escambia County Development Review Committee for possible approval on Wednesday.

NorthEscambia.com graphics.