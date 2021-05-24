Escambia Animal Shelter Cuts Hours Due To Staffing Shortage, Seeks To Hire Help

May 24, 2021

The Escambia County animal shelter has cut hours due to staffing issues, and they are looking to hire additional help.

Beginning Monday, May 24, the animal shelter will be open to the public as follows:

  • Monday — Friday: 1 — 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

“Animal Welfare is operating at 50 percent of staffing levels due to the nationwide manpower crisis; therefore, hours will be adjusted to opening one hour later for the public,” said County Administrator Janice Gilley. “This manpower shortage is severely impacting Escambia County services and our current employees. This was the best solution to allow our staff time to provide proper care and cleaning for the animals.”

The Escambia County Animal Welfare Department is currently hiring. To learn more, click or tap here.

