Tate Aggies Shut Out Pensacola High

April 8, 2021

The Tate Aggies shut out the Pensacola High Tigers 11-0 Wednesday night.

Tucker Griffin earned the win for Tate, lasting two innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out four and walking none. Ethan McAnally, Joseph Pusateri, and Colton Swiers pitched five total innings in relief, collectively allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out six.

Jadon Fryman went 3-4 at the plate for the Aggies with two runs and three RBIs. Drew Reaves wen 2-4 with four runs. Zak Licastro and Jordan Jarman had two hits each. Frankie Randall and Ethan McAnally added one each.

For more photos, click here.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge..

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 