Beulah Man Charged After Fracturing 2-Week Old Infant’s Skull, ECSO Says
April 5, 2021
A Beulah man has been charged after a 2-week old was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull and other serious injuries.
Brock Tatum Baumert, 27, was charged with first degree felony aggravated child abuse and was being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.
The mother of the 2-week old told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she went to a friend’s birthday dinner and left her daughters — ages 5 and 10-years and 2-week — in the care of Baumert, who was living at the residence with them.
“While she was away, she received several text messages from her 10-year-old daughter asking her to come home. She immediately returned home and found the two-week-old in a child’s swing with a bloody lip, a scratch on her nose and bruising around her face,” the ECSO said.
The mother immediately took all three children to West Florida Hospital. The 2-week old suffered a fractured skull, a fractured clavicle and had multiple bruises. The other two children were unharmed.
Baumert was arrested a few hours alter.
