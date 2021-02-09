Santa Rosa Man Gets Life In Prison For Strangling His Girlfriend

A Santa Rosa County man that confessed to killing his girlfriend and keeping her body inside his home has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jerry Geisler Odum, 61, pleaded guilty to first degree premeditated murder for death of his girlfriend, Vicki Edge. according to State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.

On August 7, 2020, the Odum struck Edge in the head multiple times with a baseball bat before strangling her to death. Law enforcement became involved the following day after Edge’s family members became concerned that they had been unable to reach her.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded for a welfare check. They later entered the residence and found Edge deceased inside the living room.

Odum said Edge had been at his residence for about two weeks. He stated he gave her a $15,000 check for their planned wedding, but he knew he did not have enough money in the bank, according to his arrest report.

After the incident, Odum said he took their dog and rode around for a while before returning to the residence where he dropped off the dog and left for Crestview to stay the night in a hotel room, according to the report. Odum stated that he got up on Friday morning and drove from the motel room back to his residence to “check on her.” He stated that he did not know what else to do. He let the dog out and visited with neighbors.

Odum also told deputies that he removed the license plate from Edge’s vehicle because he did not want anyone to see because he was not ready to tell anyone yet.

After Odum confessed to the murder, he was immediately sentence to life in prison by Circuit Court Judge John Simon.