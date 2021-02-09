ECSO: Two Teens Caught In The Act Of Burglarizing School In Century

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said two teens were arrested after being caught in the act of burglarizing a school in Century.

The ECSO responded to a burglary in progress call at the Pensacola State College campus on East Hecker Road in Century.

When they arrived on scene, Deputy Zachary Ward heard glass breaking inside the college, and Sgt. Bill Price witnessed a suspect throw a fire extinguisher through a glass window.

Deputies arrested and charged 16-year old Hezekiah Bell (photo not available) and 18-year old Joshua McCall of Flomaton (pictured) on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.