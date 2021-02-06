Dorothy Mae Fussell Baggett

Jesus himself carried Ms. Dorothy Mae Fussell Baggett, 94, to her heavenly home on Feb. 4, 2021, after a brief illness. Dorothy was born in Evergreen, Alabama to Gaither Fussell and Carrie Keebler Fussell on May 17, 1926. At the age of 17, she met her lifelong love, Travis Solomon Baggett from Castleberry. He was home from a Navy fire controller service job during WWII and just happened to stop in at the diner where she was waitressing. “I saw him walk in the door, and I wanted to ease over to his table,” she used to laugh and tell her grandchildren. That was the start of a lifetime courtship.

The couple married later that year and just celebrated their 77 th year of marriage in November of last year (2020). Sadly, a month later, during a short hospital stay, Travis and Dorothy said their earthly farewells to each other, and Dorothy became a widow. Mawmaw, as her family affectionately called her, always claimed that her life’s work was to raise and love her “husband, her sons, her grandchildren and help as much as she could with her great-grandchildren.” Anyone who knew her, however, knew that “raising a family,” also meant cooking up old-school meals – like fried chicken and ham-hock and rice, or salmon patties and steamed fried potatoes. She knew every favorite dish for each of her children and grandchildren and would prepare them special meals when she knew they would be traveling her way. Her family loved that and loved her tremendously. She was a lifelong home-maker, mother and grandmother, and has earned every accolade for those positions in her family’s eyes.

Living in Atmore since 1965, Dorothy was known locally as “The Cake Lady,” supplying every doctor on her list with a homemade coconut cake or a doublechocolate cake nearly every time she had to go. Sometimes she would make extra cakes to drop off to someone who had “shown her a little bit of Jesus,” as she would explain to Travis, while they were making their rounds in the red truck. Everybody knew how Mawmaw could cook and looked forward to the bounty she would constantly share, which she did even as late as this past Christmas, complete with turkey and dressing and all-from-scratch dumplings. All four of their sons were raised in Atmore. They and almost all of their downline still make this area their home.

One of the family’s favorite memories of Mawmaw is when she got baptized several years ago, and her normally shy and inhibited nature became interrupted when a new person arose from the water, one that spoke boldly of Christ and testified to His greatness and holiness. Later, although her eye sight was fading, and her body had become frail, she remained a voice for goodness and morality through her actions and her speech. She constantly reminded her grandchildren of what it meant to be committed in friendships, relationships, marriages and even in a family, giving specific examples along the way. She would never judge out loud, but she told her grand- daughters that a good judge of a man’s character is how he treated his mother, and if he stood when a woman walked in the room. She had been known to turn the television off of a show, if she thought it had too many “bad words,” even if she were sitting there watching it by herself. “I refuse to let my mind hear that,” she would say. A true Southern Lady, whose modesty and self-respect remained to the end, Mawmaw will be missed.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 77 years, Travis Baggett; her son Steve Baggett of Atmore; and daughter-in-law Rita Baggett of Atmore; deceased siblings: Wink, Earl, Eddie, Johnny, Bobby, Billy, Louise, Katherine, Margaret, Betty, and Gail.

She is survived by one sister: Sarah (Lavon) Baggett of Evergreen, AL; her sons: Ronnie (Margaret) Baggett and Donnie Baggett, all of Atmore; Garry (Vicki) Baggett of Bratt, FL; her grandchildren: Stephen Baggett, Corry Baggett and Melissa Baggett of Atmore; Krystal (Charles) Weaver of Dothan; Lexxi Baggett of Bratt, and Alex (Kaylee) Baggett of Louisiana. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 9 am on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Petty Funeral Homes of Atmore, with Funeral services following at 10am. Rev. Tim James of Atmore Apostolic Church is officiating. Burial will follow at Buffington Cemetery in Castleberry.

Active pallbearers are Alex Baggett, Corry Baggett, Hunter Kite, Luke Miller, Zack Miller and Bobby Wooten.