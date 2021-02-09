Cantonment Man Facing Vehicle Theft, Weapons Charges

A Cantonment man is facing vehicle theft and weapons charges.

Jakob Gunnar Oosterhof, 28, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

A deputy checked the tag on Buick driven by Oosterhof as he pulled into the Circle K at 330 Kenmore road and discovered that the vehicle was listed as stolen.

A K-9 search of the vehicle found a .380 semi-automatic pistol, five hollow point rounds in the gun’s magazine and a clear glass smoking pipe, according to an arrest report.

Oosterhof also had outstanding warrants for robbery and battery. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $17,500 bond.