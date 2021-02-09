Cantonment Man Facing Vehicle Theft, Weapons Charges

February 9, 2021

A Cantonment man is facing vehicle theft and weapons charges.

Jakob Gunnar Oosterhof, 28, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

A deputy checked the tag on Buick driven by Oosterhof as he pulled into the Circle K at 330 Kenmore road and discovered that the vehicle was listed as stolen.

A K-9 search of the vehicle found a .380 semi-automatic pistol, five hollow point rounds in the gun’s magazine and a clear glass smoking pipe, according to an arrest report.

Oosterhof also had outstanding warrants for robbery and battery. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $17,500 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 