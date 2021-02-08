Alabama Police Chase Ends In Florida With Fire, Kidnapping Arrest

February 8, 2021

A stolen vehicle and police chase out of Atmore ended with a fire and a kidnapping arrest in Florida Sunday night.

Brandon Kieth Sheppard, 18, was charged with two felony counts of false imprisonment (kidnapping), one count of a felony false imprisonment (kidnapping) domestic violence related, one felony count of resisting arrest with violence, one count of resisting arrest without violence and possession of a stolen vehicle in Escambia County, Florida. He remained in the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola without bond.

Sheppard allegedly stole a pickup truck from an Atmore gas station Sunday night and later picked up three girls that were unaware the truck was stolen. Atmore Police spotted the truck and gave chase, with one of the girls able to exit the truck at some point.

During the pursuit, Sheppard drove into a Florida field off Jones Road along the state line in Nokomis.

Sheppard refused to exit the vehicle and was holding the two teens against their will, according to the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’ Office.

“He continued to try to accelerate there in the field but was stuck in the mud and going nowhere,” said Amber Southard, ECSO spokesperson. He later exited the truck and tried to flee on foot but was captured by deputies.

The pickup truck caught fire during the incident. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze about 9:20 p.m.

Once released in Florida, Sheppard is expected to face charges including vehicle theft in Alabama.

Sheppard provided a residential address in Gilbert, South Carolina, at the time of his address.

Comments

3 Responses to “Alabama Police Chase Ends In Florida With Fire, Kidnapping Arrest”

  1. Nod on February 8th, 2021 1:59 pm

    What kind of girls would get in a car with that guy

  2. Rasheed Jackson on February 8th, 2021 1:28 pm

    Glad that no one was hurt. Bad decisions produce bad results!

  3. Suzie B on February 8th, 2021 12:47 pm

    So thankful the girls were not harmed but emotionally they may have some healing to do.





