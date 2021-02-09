Adult, Child Rescued From Overnight House Fire Near Flomaton

February 9, 2021

Two people were rescued from a house fire overnight near Flomaton.

The fire in the 1000 block of Twin Bridges Road was reported about 3:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find fire on the first floor of the home.

An adult and child had been sleeping upstairs and were alerted by an alarm system. They were unable to go downstairs due to smoke and fire, and smoke had forced them outside onto the back deck of the second story.

“They were out there but the smoke was so bad it was hard for them to breathe,” Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton said. Firefighters were quickly able to get them down and to safety.

Stanton said a lightning strike to a hot water heater was to blame for the fire.

The Flomaton, Friendship and Lambeth fire departments, with help from the Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, were among those that responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General, TOP STORIES 

 