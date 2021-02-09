Adult, Child Rescued From Overnight House Fire Near Flomaton

Two people were rescued from a house fire overnight near Flomaton.

The fire in the 1000 block of Twin Bridges Road was reported about 3:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find fire on the first floor of the home.

An adult and child had been sleeping upstairs and were alerted by an alarm system. They were unable to go downstairs due to smoke and fire, and smoke had forced them outside onto the back deck of the second story.

“They were out there but the smoke was so bad it was hard for them to breathe,” Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton said. Firefighters were quickly able to get them down and to safety.

Stanton said a lightning strike to a hot water heater was to blame for the fire.

The Flomaton, Friendship and Lambeth fire departments, with help from the Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, were among those that responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.