One Serious Injury When Highway 29 Driver Crashes At The Camp o’ the Pines

January 21, 2021

One person was seriously injured in a Highway 29 wreck Thursday morning.

The vehicle left thee roadway and crashed into a concrete culvert before coming to rest in the entrance to the Camp o’ the Pines.

The driver was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com

Comments

2 Responses to “One Serious Injury When Highway 29 Driver Crashes At The Camp o’ the Pines”

  1. Pcoladad on January 21st, 2021 4:59 pm

    @speedy…I missed the part in the article where it said they were zoom zoom zooming

  2. speedy on January 21st, 2021 3:24 pm

    zoom zoom zoom!





