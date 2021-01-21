One Serious Injury When Highway 29 Driver Crashes At The Camp o’ the Pines

One person was seriously injured in a Highway 29 wreck Thursday morning.

The vehicle left thee roadway and crashed into a concrete culvert before coming to rest in the entrance to the Camp o’ the Pines.

The driver was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.