Ivey Extends Alabama’s Mask Mandate Into March

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has extended the state’s mask mandate that was set to expire on Friday.

Individuals in Alabama are required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people through March 5. The “Safer at Home” order has been in place since July.

Ivey’s announcement came during a press conference Thursday in Montgomery.

