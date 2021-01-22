Escambia May Allow Countywide Sunday Morning Alcohol Sales

January 22, 2021

Escambia County may soon allow stores to sell alcohol on Sunday morning across the entire county.

There is currently an ordinance banning retail alcohol sale on Sunday between 2:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. countywide, with an exception for Pensacola and Perdido Key where it is legal to sell alcohol at retail stores on Sundays after 7 a.m.

Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said he will bring and ordinance to a vote to allow countywide Sunday alcohol sales after 7 a.m.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 