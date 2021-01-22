Escambia May Allow Countywide Sunday Morning Alcohol Sales

Escambia County may soon allow stores to sell alcohol on Sunday morning across the entire county.

There is currently an ordinance banning retail alcohol sale on Sunday between 2:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. countywide, with an exception for Pensacola and Perdido Key where it is legal to sell alcohol at retail stores on Sundays after 7 a.m.

Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said he will bring and ordinance to a vote to allow countywide Sunday alcohol sales after 7 a.m.

File photo.