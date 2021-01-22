Escambia County Public Schools Foundation And UWF Launch Free Virtual Workshops For Families

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation has partnered with the University of West Florida to offer six workshops to help parents support their student and their teachers.

“We are excited to partner with the University of West Florida,” said Kristie Kelly, executive director at the Foundation. “Their faculty will share strategies to support your student’s success in face-to-face, virtual and blended learning environments.

“We are also grateful for the grant funding provided by Wells Fargo & Company — an American multinational financial services provider.”

The virtual sessions in this series, entitled “Supporting Your Student,” will be on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in February through April. Each session begins at 5 p.m. with a 30-minute workshop followed by 15 minutes for questions from parents. UWF faculty from the departments of teacher education and educational leadership and instructional design and technology are presenting the workshops.

“As a result of the pandemic, parents have suddenly found themselves thrust in the role of teacher without any formal training,” said Dr. John Pecore, professor and associate chair of teacher education and educational leadership. “It has created a tremendous need that our faculty expertise can support. We are excited to offer this service to the community.”

Preregistration is required. Email foundation@ecsdfl.us for more information and to sign up for one or more workshops.

The dates, topics and presenters are listed below. A ZOOM link will be sent to those who have preregistered. A reminder will also be emailed on the day of each workshop.

Feb. 9 from 5—5:45 p.m.

Communicating Regularly with Teachers

Presenters: Dr. Aneta Walker, Dr. James Dickson and Dr. Amany Habib

Feb. 23 from 5—5:45 p.m.

Setting Clear Expectations and Goals

Presenters: Dr. Elizabeth Bemiss and Dr. Kathleen Heubach

March 9 from 5—5:45 p.m.

Establishing Routines and Systems to Stay Organized

Presenter: Dr. Tim Morse and Dr. Holley Handley

March 23 from 5—5:45 p.m.

Encouraging and Motivating for Success

Presenters: Dr. Nguyen Nguyen and Dr. Jennifer Mesa

April 13 from 5—5:45 p.m.

Creating a Positive Environment for At-home Learning

Presenters: Dr. John Pecore, Dr. Melanie DiLoreto and Dr. Minkyoung Kim

April 27 from 5—5:45 p.m.

Addressing the Unique Challenges of Children with Special Needs

Presenters: Dr. Keri Fogle and Dr. Shim Lew