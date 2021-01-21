ECSO Seeks Two For Questioning About Murder Of 16-Year Old

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men for questioning only about the murder of a 16-year old in late December.

Investigators want to question Andetrius Mershon Bivins and Trenton Dominic Capri Newkirk, both age 20, about the December 29 homicide of Jeffrey Kennell, Jr. at the Forest Creek Apartments on Patton Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.