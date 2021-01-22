BOCC Agrees With Sheriff’s Request For Body Cameras, But They’re Not Sure How To Fund Them

Newly-elected Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons asked the Escambia County Commission on Thursday for the funds to purchase body cameras for his deputies, following through on a campaign pledge.

Simmons is requesting the commission allocate $912,727 for the purchase of 268 body cameras, with the money coming from what was CARES Act funds.

“Every day that we do not have body cameras, there’s one thing that could take place that could come up and embarrass the Sheriff’s Office, could embarrass the county,” Simmons said. “I just think that this is that important — too important for us to delay it.”

The county had until December 31, 2020, to use $57 million from the CARES Act. In order to beat the deadline, the county put $25 million into a “Public Health and Safety Payroll” account to use for Public Safety Department expenses. Because the $25 million will be used to reimburse normal payroll expenses, the $25 million will go into the general fund for other CARES Act expenses.

Each county commissioner has expressed support for the body cameras, but they are not yet convinced it should come from the $25 million. Commissioner Robert Bender stated that he was told the body cameras would not have otherwise been eligible for CARES Act funding.

“I support the sheriff’s department getting cameras, but to use this money for something other CARES related expenses at this time, in the middle of the pandemic, might be putting the cart before the horse a little bit,” Bender said. “We still having testing and vaccinations to do. I think we need to be mindful of how we spend that money.”

“I want our law enforcement to have the protection of cameras,” Commissioner Doug Underhill said. “I think it is a totally appropriate CARES Act spend. I think it’s something, I applaud you for bringing this forward.”

“I understand it (the $25 million from CARES Act) was moved based on a deadline of December 31 to the general fund to cover for payroll, payroll that was already funded,” Simmons told commissioners. “So this is no longer CARES Act…these are millions of dollars that Escambia County has to decide what’s the best use for those. Some is CARES, some is items like this. My request is consider this as a higher priority as I do to go ahead and get these body cameras.”

Commissioner Steven Barry said he was not against using the funds that originated from the CARES ACT for the cameras, but he questioned the timing of the funding request and the ongoing expenses for operating the system.

“I like the idea. I didn’t think it should be on the agenda for today. I think you will find board support for this moving forward with this in the appropriate time,” Barry said. “It’s not been something that has been a priority to the office (the ECSO) previously.”

“This is money that’s available, that I understand is available, and it sounds like is available. And I think it’s high priority, so I felt like it was something I could ask for,” the sheriff said. “I understand your point about maybe not today, but I’m not one that waits. Again, I’ve been the sheriff for two weeks now, and I think that body cameras and transparency is that important. And that’s why I’m here.”

“I’m going to be supportive of body cameras,” Commissioner Lumon May told the sheriff. “This is something that is important, and it’s critical to you in your operations. Once get that money at the end of February, this will be a top priority for me because you said it is top priority for the safety of the officers and for the safety of our citizens.”

Simmons said he had money in his current overtime budget to fund five employees to process the body camera video footage and maintain the system. But he said he would need to work on a permanent funding solution from the next fiscal year’s budget.

The commission is expected to return to the body camera funding discussion in March after county staff provides further research.

“Quit frankly, I am not going to wait forever,” Simmons said.