Escambia CARES Mortgage/Rent And Business Grants: Here’s How To Check On Payments

December 8, 2020

Escambia County is still sending out payments to those that qualified for Escambia CARES programs to provide pandemic assistance to individuals and businesses.

Applicants can check the status of their application and payment online and anyone can check online check registers to check the status of payments.

The Escambia CARES Rent and Mortgage Emergency Financial Assistance Grant Program provides up to $7,500 in relief aid, payable to a landlord, lien holder or utility company. Click here for the check register.

The Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grant Program provides eligible households of the county $3,000 in relief aid. Click here for the check register.

The Escambia CARES Emergency Business Financial Assistance Grant Program provides eligible businesses of Escambia County funding of $7,500 or $15,000 who have lost revenue as a result of COVID-19 related circumstances. Click here for the check register.

The application period closed September 4 for the rent and mortgage assistance grants, September 29 for the emergency financial assistance grants and October 6 for businesses.

