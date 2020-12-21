ECAT Driver Taken To The Hospital After Fire On Bus At The Mall

December 21, 2020

An Escambia County Area Transit driver was taken to the hospital after a fire on their bus Monday afternoon.

The ECAT bus was stopped at Cordova Mall with two passengers onboard when someone noticed the electrical fire in back of the bus. The bus driver extinguished the fire and was then transported by Escambia County EMS to a local hospital, according to Escambia County. There was no update provided on the condition of the driver.

A relief bus was brought in for the two passengers and to finish the route.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 