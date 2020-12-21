ECAT Driver Taken To The Hospital After Fire On Bus At The Mall

An Escambia County Area Transit driver was taken to the hospital after a fire on their bus Monday afternoon.

The ECAT bus was stopped at Cordova Mall with two passengers onboard when someone noticed the electrical fire in back of the bus. The bus driver extinguished the fire and was then transported by Escambia County EMS to a local hospital, according to Escambia County. There was no update provided on the condition of the driver.

A relief bus was brought in for the two passengers and to finish the route.