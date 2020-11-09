We’re Back In The Cone From Tropical Storm Eta
November 9, 2020
There’s still a lot of uncertainty with Tropical Storm ETA as it moves across the Gulf this week. The latest forecast cone has moved back west and now includes all of Northwest Florida.
Further changes are likely over the next few day, but right now that good news is forecasters have Eta weakening to a tropical depression before landfall.
We’ll keep you updated.
Tropical Storm Eta made a landfall in Florida Keys late Sunday night with winds of 65 mph before moving into the Gulf.
The latest details on ETA are in the graphics on this page.
@ Deano
I’m tired of the Hurricane of the Month. We are continually in the “Cone of Insanity.”
Stop building? $$$$$ is king! The Owners of the huge Beach front towers don’t have damage after a storm and nobody cares about the average person
Where is Jim Cantore?
YES! STOP BUILDING! PLEASE! Some people like space. ATLANTA USED TO BE a nice town.
I read somewhere that we should change our address from Cantonment, Florida to Cone Of Uncertainty, Florida. It’s beginning to sound like a great idea.
I surely hope everyone takes notice there are alot of trees still uprooted and leaving everywhere all along the highways with alot of rain comming these trees will come on down with the high winds . seems like with more loss of trees the hotter the ground will become and with more roads and asphalt being layed the hotter the area becomes more cars on the road. These storms will become more intense this coastline will be battered alot worse in comming years . Pensacola has overgrown it’s time to rest. Stop building please.