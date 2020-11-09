We’re Back In The Cone From Tropical Storm Eta

There’s still a lot of uncertainty with Tropical Storm ETA as it moves across the Gulf this week. The latest forecast cone has moved back west and now includes all of Northwest Florida.

Further changes are likely over the next few day, but right now that good news is forecasters have Eta weakening to a tropical depression before landfall.

We’ll keep you updated.

Tropical Storm Eta made a landfall in Florida Keys late Sunday night with winds of 65 mph before moving into the Gulf.

The latest details on ETA are in the graphics on this page.