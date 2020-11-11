Veterans Day: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

On this Veterans Day, we say thank you to all that have served.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Veterans Day: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.