Veterans Day: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

November 11, 2020

On this Veterans Day, we say thank you to all that have served.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Veterans Day: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 