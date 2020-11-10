Man Charged With Shooting At Man In Century Two Days After Stabbing Him

A man has been charged with shooting and Escambia County man that he allegedly stabbed two days before the incident in Century.

Frederick Hullett Hall, 53, is charged with aggravated assault, larceny, carrying a concealed weapon and firing a weapon.

The victim told deputies he arrived at home in the 300 block of East Pond Street to find several people carrying items out of his house and loading them in a pickup truck. That’s when Hall came out from a corner of the trailer arm with a gun and started shooting at him, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Hall allegedly fired3-4 shots before fleeing. No one was struck by the gunfire. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Hall a few hours later hiding in a wooded area off Jefferson Avenue.

The victim also told deputies that Hall had stabbed him two days earlier during an altercation.

Hall remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $29,000.